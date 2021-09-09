Boone County Ambulance Authority receives more than $300,000 grant

RACINE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Ambulance Authority has received a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant for more than $300,000.

A news release from Boone County Ambulance Authority says that the unit will receive $351,437.

This grant will be used to provide new power load systems and power cots for each ambulance in the fleet.

“The Boone County Ambulance Authority is extremely grateful to receive the Assistance to Firefighters grant,” said Boone County EMS Director Bryan Justice. “This grant will allow our agency to purchase much needed power cot systems to replace our aging fleet of cots and will ensure that our EMS professionals can continue to do the important work that they do every day. The Boone County Ambulance Authority would like to thank Congresswoman Miller for her support of our agency and for our hard working men and women that are on the front lines of healthcare.”

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said, “I’m pleased that Boone County’s brave ambulance authority is the recipient of this important grant. West Virginia’s emergency services play a crucial role in the safety of our families and neighborhoods. It is imperative that we provide them the appropriate equipment to perform their duties to the best standards possible. I know this grant will help ensure Boone County ambulances are modern, safe, and the highest quality for residents in the region.”

