Advertisement

Charleston Business Improvement District established

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new fund will help to promote, beautify and improve facilities in the city of Charleston.

Council gave approval to the City Center BID Fund Tuesday night.

BID stands for business improvement district. The downtown area designated by council will be represented by a seven-member board, comprised of commercial business owners in the district.

The “district” is made up of business owners within six blocks of Slack Plaza on Summers Street.

Those members will create a budget, paid into by the owners of businesses in the BID that will go toward projects that would include marketing/branding, keeping the area clean and safe with an ambassador program, lighting, landscaping and other things to improve the area.

According to paperwork establishing the BID, it includes “37 commercial properties that are owned by taxable entities.”

The approved measure estimates that the fund will generate $100,000 in its first year. The price that the owners of the commercial properties will pay is set up in a formula based on the square footage of a property.

“The formation of the City Center Business District is one of the most exciting programs taking place in Charleston. Investments in the community by this group of business owners is inspiring. There willingness to work together to improve their neighborhood and contribute financially to those improvements is a sign of true leadership,” Charleston City Council President Becky Ceperley said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash
Parents filled the Putnam County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to voice their...
Putnam County parents pack school board meeting for mask mandate debate
Former Children Services employee charged with child endangerment
Former Children Services workers indicted on child endangerment charges

Latest News

Dates set for Huntington's Greek Fest
Dates set for Huntington's Greek Fest
W.Va. National Guard's role in Afghanistan evacuation
W.Va. National Guard's role in Afghanistan evacuation
City puts business improvement district into motion
City puts business improvement district into motion
New traffic pattern on U.S. 35
New traffic pattern on U.S. 35