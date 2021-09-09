Charleston Business Improvement District established

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new fund will help to promote, beautify and improve facilities in the city of Charleston.

Council gave approval to the City Center BID Fund Tuesday night.

BID stands for business improvement district. The downtown area designated by council will be represented by a seven-member board, comprised of commercial business owners in the district.

The “district” is made up of business owners within six blocks of Slack Plaza on Summers Street.

Those members will create a budget, paid into by the owners of businesses in the BID that will go toward projects that would include marketing/branding, keeping the area clean and safe with an ambassador program, lighting, landscaping and other things to improve the area.

According to paperwork establishing the BID, it includes “37 commercial properties that are owned by taxable entities.”

The approved measure estimates that the fund will generate $100,000 in its first year. The price that the owners of the commercial properties will pay is set up in a formula based on the square footage of a property.

“The formation of the City Center Business District is one of the most exciting programs taking place in Charleston. Investments in the community by this group of business owners is inspiring. There willingness to work together to improve their neighborhood and contribute financially to those improvements is a sign of true leadership,” Charleston City Council President Becky Ceperley said.

