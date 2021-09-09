Advertisement

Columbus to reissue indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

(Victoria Kovios Mosely)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s capital and largest city plans to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he’ll issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across the city.

City health officials say hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, including many under the age of 18. More than 2,500 COVID cases were reported last week - an increase of 37% over the previous week.

