Columbus to reissue indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s capital and largest city plans to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he’ll issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across the city.

City health officials say hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, including many under the age of 18. More than 2,500 COVID cases were reported last week - an increase of 37% over the previous week.

