COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional virus-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Thursday, 1,744 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, along with 20 additional COVID-related deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Tucker County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Randolph County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, and an 86-year old female from Cabell County.

So far, there have been 3,523,950 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 203,403 total cases and 3,189 deaths.

22,972 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state and DHHR data shows 1,279 reported cases of the Delta variant in West Virginia.

44 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map.

Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that COVID ICU patients and patients on a ventilator are at an all time.

DHHR data shows 813 COVID patients in the hospital, 252 in the ICU and 132 on a ventilator.

177,243 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

On the vaccination front, 59 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 73 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,115), Berkeley (15,067), Boone (2,650), Braxton (1,391), Brooke (2,535), Cabell (11,310), Calhoun (659), Clay (849), Doddridge (839), Fayette (4,497), Gilmer (1,061), Grant (1,584), Greenbrier (3,721), Hampshire (2,308), Hancock (3,183), Hardy (1,885), Harrison (7,629), Jackson (2,759), Jefferson (5,543), Kanawha (19,032), Lewis (1,978), Lincoln (2,011), Logan (4,075), Marion (5,676), Marshall (4,265), Mason (2,715), McDowell (2,060), Mercer (6,514), Mineral (3,512), Mingo (3,467), Monongalia (10,685), Monroe (1,673), Morgan (1,542), Nicholas (2,531), Ohio (5,071), Pendleton (908), Pleasants (1,132), Pocahontas (863), Preston (3,485), Putnam (6,584), Raleigh (8,819), Randolph (3,947), Ritchie (986), Roane (949), Summers (1,055), Taylor (1,637), Tucker (749), Tyler (1,036), Upshur (2,947), Wayne (4,087), Webster (795), Wetzel (1,904), Wirt (582), Wood (9,882), Wyoming (2,664).

