Advertisement

Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Louisiana canal

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin that lost its way during Hurricane Ida was returned to the Gulf in a huge rescue effort dubbed “Operation Free Flipper.”

Following the storm, the juvenile bottlenose dolphin was spotted in a canal in Slidell, Louisiana. Officials believe it was pushed inland through an estuary and became trapped.

Local and federal agencies, plus animal rescue organizations, teamed up for the relocation operation.

Roughly a dozen people entered the canal and used nets to corral the wayward mammal. It was then carried to a waiting vehicle with a water tank inside.

After being examined by marine mammal experts, the dolphin was deemed healthy and transported with a police escort to the Mississippi coast.

The operation came to an end as the dolphin was safely released to the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash
Former Children Services employee charged with child endangerment
Former Children Services workers indicted on child endangerment charges

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
LIVE: Biden remarks on boosting COVID vaccinations, stopping delta spread
The 2021 queens of Portsmouth River Days
The 2021 queens of Portsmouth River Days
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot