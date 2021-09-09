Advertisement

Fourth vacant home on Charleston’s West Side catches fire in span of 24 hours

A fourth vacant home has caught fire on Charleston’s West Side in the span of 24 hours.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It happened in the 800 block of 6th St. around 3 Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they say the back of house was on fire. The home has extensive damage.

Firefighters say there was no power to the house.

No one was injured.

Firefighters stopped short of calling the fire suspicious at this point.

It comes one day after three suspicious fires burned on Charleston’s West Side Wednesday morning.

