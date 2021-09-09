Kathy Mattea to become main host of ‘Mountain Stage’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There will be a changing of the guard at NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Mountain Stage as Kathy Mattea takes the mic from Larry Groce.

Groce, who has hosted the iconic broadcast for 38 years and more than 900 episodes, will step aside as regular host, a spokesperson with West Virginia Public Broadcasting said Thursday. Groce also is co-founder of the show, which has been broadcast from different venues throughout the Mountain State.

Taking his place will be West Virginia native Kathy Mattea, a Grammy and CMA Award winner whose hits include “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” and “Where’ve You Been.”

Mattea, who has the most appearances by a female artist in Mountain Stage history, has periodically been serving as guest host since 2019.

Officials say the change, however, doesn’t mean Groce is leaving the scene. He will remain on board as Artistic Director and will still host occasionally.

“Kathy’s been coming on the show for more than 30 years now,” Groce said in a release, “and in all that time and with all her success, she really hasn’t changed who she is at her core. She embodies the best of West Virginia the same way ‘Mountain Stage’ does, and that’s how we knew she’d be the perfect person for this job.”

Mattea said, “There’s something quintessentially West Virginia about ‘Mountain Stage.’ “Beyond the world-class performances, beyond the collaborative atmosphere, beyond how much fun it is, I think the show offers a really important insight into the people and the culture that make West Virginia so special, and I’m always thrilled to help share that with the world.”

NPR and West Virginia Public Broadcasting released the following statement about Groce’s legacy:

“Mountain Stage wouldn’t have lasted for nearly four decades without Larry’s dedication, passion, and fine-tuned ear. We are grateful we’ll still be working with him as we move toward the show’s 40th anniversary.”

Groce was the last original founder of the show to be with Mountain Stage full time. Andy Ridenour retired in 2011, and Francis Fisher passed away earlier this summer.

Mountain Stage was invited to perform at the Kennedy Center this fall as part of the center’s 50th anniversary. That show is set for Sunday, Oct. 24, with guests Asleep At The Wheel, Carsie Blanton, and West Virginia’s own Tim O’Brien.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.