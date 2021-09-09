Advertisement

Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ)- Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month investigation.

Dustin W. Johnson, 24, of Minnie, Kentucky, faces numerous charges including, drug trafficking. He was arrested during the weekend.

Investigators say Johnson attempted to bring methamphetamine and narcotics into the jail. They say K-9 Drago helped lead them to drugs in Johnson’s vehicle, which was parked on jail property.

Investigators found several wrapped bags containing what was believed to be meth, several suboxone pills, and many bags of apparent marijuana. Investigators say Johnson admitted he had been paid $1,500 and was planning to take the drugs to Shawn Spurlock, an inmate inside the jail. He also admitted to two previous drug transactions in recent months.

Sheriff’s deputies said Ethel Hagan, 49, of Martin, Kentucky, was keeping her son, Spurlock supplied.

Spurlock and Hagan face numerous charges, including drug trafficking.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said he expects more arrests to be made.

All three suspects are lodged in separate jails.

