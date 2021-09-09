Advertisement

New traffic pattern for Rt. 35 begins Thursday

Changes will last 60 to 90 days
Temporary traffic pattern changes in place as Route 35 upgrades are completed.
Temporary traffic pattern changes in place as Route 35 upgrades are completed.(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Putnam County need to stay alert on Rt. 35 as a new traffic pattern is set to start Thursday.

The new traffic pattern will be in effect between 60 and 90 days while paving is completed on the final 15-mile stretch of unopened four-lane.

Traffic heading south on U.S. 35 will see a new transition onto the existing four-lane section of highway. This is about ¾ mile southwest of the Buffalo Bridge. Southbound drivers will now use the new southbound entrance ramp to gain access to the existing four-lane. Drivers will now head straight up the hill southwest of the Buffalo Bridge and pass underneath the new stretch of unopened four-lane at new bridges built near Shamrock Rd. After passing under the new bridges, drivers will then make a hard left-hand turn to gain access back onto the existing four-lane.

Message boards and new traffic control signals will be installed to provide plenty of warning coming into the new traffic area.

The project will make U.S. 35 a four-lane highway from its beginning at Interstate 64 near Teays Valley, through Putnam and Mason counties, and all the way to the Ohio State line.

West Virginia Department of Highways officials say when the project is complete Governor Jim Justice and the D.O.H plan to host a celebration.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash
Parents filled the Putnam County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to voice their...
Putnam County parents pack school board meeting for mask mandate debate
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, September 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
A fourth vacant home has caught fire on Charleston’s West Side in the span of 24 hours.
Fourth vacant home on Charleston’s West Side catches fire in span of 24 hours
City puts business improvement district into motion
Charleston Business Improvement District established
Dates set for Huntington's Greek Fest
Dates set for Huntington's Greek Fest