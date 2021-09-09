New traffic pattern for Rt. 35 begins Thursday

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Putnam County need to stay alert on Rt. 35 as a new traffic pattern is set to start Thursday.

The new traffic pattern will be in effect between 60 and 90 days while paving is completed on the final 15-mile stretch of unopened four-lane.

Traffic heading south on U.S. 35 will see a new transition onto the existing four-lane section of highway. This is about ¾ mile southwest of the Buffalo Bridge. Southbound drivers will now use the new southbound entrance ramp to gain access to the existing four-lane. Drivers will now head straight up the hill southwest of the Buffalo Bridge and pass underneath the new stretch of unopened four-lane at new bridges built near Shamrock Rd. After passing under the new bridges, drivers will then make a hard left-hand turn to gain access back onto the existing four-lane.

Message boards and new traffic control signals will be installed to provide plenty of warning coming into the new traffic area.

The project will make U.S. 35 a four-lane highway from its beginning at Interstate 64 near Teays Valley, through Putnam and Mason counties, and all the way to the Ohio State line.

West Virginia Department of Highways officials say when the project is complete Governor Jim Justice and the D.O.H plan to host a celebration.

