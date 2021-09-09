Advertisement

Portsmouth City School students to learn virtually for one week after hundreds of absences

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Portsmouth City School students are ditching the pencils and opening up the laptop for a full week of virtual learning next week.

“Once we saw the numbers, we needed to do something and that’s what we’ve decided,” Superintendent Scott Dutey said.

Dutey says this decision is a result of hundreds of students being absent this week following Labor Day.

“Now we are approaching around 475 students out today. That’s 75% attendance and that’s not good,” Dutey said.

Dutey says these absences are due to a mix of reasons, like quarantines, other illnesses, and kids just waiting to see if others test positive for COVID.

“As of right now, we’re a big hotspot,” Kelly Cooper said.

Cooper, who has a daughter in elementary school, knows firsthand how important it is to air on the side of caution and wishes there was another learning option.

“I really think they should have left it up to us whether or not to send our kids back full time like they did last year, let them do the virtual,” Cooper said.

However, students will have to return to in-person learning beginning Sept. 20.

They’ll also have to put the mask back on up until Friday, Sept. 24. The superintendent says the district will re-evaluate that Friday to decide if masks will remain mandatory.

The superintendent says the district is not implementing an all virtual or hybrid option at this time, but they are always willing to reevaluate.

For any students who don’t have access to the internet while learning virtual next week, the superintendent says there are a variety of hotspots available -- such as school parking lots.

