School board unanimously approves mask mandate

The Logan County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday evening to require masks in schools effective Friday.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Logan County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday evening to require masks in schools effective Friday.

In a 5-0 vote, board members have mandated that all staff students are required to wear masks indoors and on buses, regardless of vaccination status, unless an exemption has been approved.

Also, the mask mandate will only be implemented when the county is red, orange or gold on the state COVID metrics map. If the county’s color turns yellow or green and stays that color for five days, masks are only recommended.

Superintendent Patricia Lucas made a recommendation for the universal mask policy after reading the new state guidance.

School officials will reevaluate the mandate again if their latest action doesn’t create changes. They’ll make adjustments based upon health information they receive.

After the meeting, Board member Debbie Mendez said she recommends if the outbreak continues, the school system should close for a few days, clean thoroughly and regroup.

Mendez said she’s not in favor of remote learning and wants kids in school, but she wants to ensure safety first.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

