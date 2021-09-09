Advertisement

Smash rooms at Tickers and Timbers

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Tickers & Timbers is locally owned in Barboursville, West Virginia.

They offer activities for everyone ages 6 and up including a Paint Splatter Room.

Tickers and Timbers is the largest axe throwing venue in the area, and the only venue in the area offering the World Axe Throwing League.

If you’re looking for a little adventure, they have two Escape Rooms: Area 51 and Mothman Mystery.

The newest addition to Tickers and Timbers are Smash Rooms.

They also host team building events for businesses and offer special pricing, and they have a party room for gatherings.

