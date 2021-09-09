West Virginia Power plays the name game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power launched a contest Thursday morning to guess the future name of the baseball team.

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia Power President, Chuck Domino and the Director of Marketing and Production joined WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton on the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss the contest and even a possible name.

WSAZ has learned that one name in particular has been filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office as well as the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but Domino told WSAZ Thursday it is not the only name that has been filed.

“We’ve done contests where we get the names down to the final five names and then you file for all five of those names because it takes awhile to go through the process, the vetting process, of which ones can get through,” said West Virginia Power President, Chuck Domino. “Like for instance, if you file a name, then you find out in the process that there’s another baseball team in Idaho with that name then you throw that one out. We filed three different names, Dirty Birds is one of them. The other two for some reason have not been discovered yet. Whoever found the first one, maybe they need to dig a little deeper.”

“But, now we have the intrigue … Will it or won’t it be the Dirty Birds?

To participate in the contest, go to the West Virginia Power website.

Officials say the winner will win two season tickets, a team jersey and a team hat.

If several people guess the new team name correctly, the winner will be chosen randomly, officials say.

West Virginia Power says the team’s new name will be revealed during the double header on September 28.

Officials say power players will play the first game of the season as the Charleston Charlies and will be told the new team name that evening.

“We will be putting the new uniforms in their lockers as they are playing their first game and removing their power uniforms,” said Domino.

