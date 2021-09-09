Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia Power plays name game

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power launched a contest Thursday morning to guess the future name of the baseball team.

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia Power President, Chuck Domino and the Director of Marketing and Production joined WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton on the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss the contest and even a possible name.

WSAZ has learned that one name in particular has been filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office as well as the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but Domino told WSAZ Thursday it is not the only name that has been filed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash
Former Children Services employee charged with child endangerment
Former Children Services workers indicted on child endangerment charges

Latest News

Kathy Mattea, right, a West Virginia native who's a CMA Award and Grammy winner, will take over...
Kathy Mattea to become main host of ‘Mountain Stage’
W.Va Power officials join the WSAZ Now Desk Thursday
West Virginia Power plays the name game
The 2021 queens of Portsmouth River Days
The 2021 queens of Portsmouth River Days
Exit Laughing with Alchemy Theatre
Exit Laughing with Alchemy Theatre