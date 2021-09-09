WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia Power plays name game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power launched a contest Thursday morning to guess the future name of the baseball team.

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia Power President, Chuck Domino and the Director of Marketing and Production joined WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton on the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss the contest and even a possible name.

WSAZ has learned that one name in particular has been filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office as well as the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but Domino told WSAZ Thursday it is not the only name that has been filed.

