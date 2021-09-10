Advertisement

Big 12 extends invites

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a goal line pylon before Duquesne played TCU in an NCAA college football game, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Big 12 has extended membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five league. That comes in advance of the league losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Big 12 Conference
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston to join the Conference. 

Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members which includes West Virginia University.

