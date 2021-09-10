Advertisement

County reporting highest one-day COVID case numbers of the pandemic

Scioto County health officials are reporting the highest one-day COVID case numbers since the...
Scioto County health officials are reporting the highest one-day COVID case numbers since the pandemic started.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Scioto County health officials are reporting the highest one-day COVID case numbers since the pandemic started.

On Friday, the county announced 217 new cases. Health officials said the community transmission level is still considered high.

A little more than 38% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated. There were1,548 active cases as of Friday.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 9,258 total cases and 7,603 recoveries.

There have been 107 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Woman’s body discovered inside apartment; police investigating as homicide
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
A few hundred thousand people bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright Patterson Air Force base

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT | Lane of I-64 to close for guardrail repairs Friday
That's a Wrap! | Sept. 10
That’s a Wrap! | Sept. 10
Overdose & Suicide Awareness Walk in Portsmouth
Overdose & Suicide Awareness Walk in Portsmouth
Andy shares your weather photos | Sept. 10
Andy shares your weather photos | Sept. 10