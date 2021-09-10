County reporting highest one-day COVID case numbers of the pandemic

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Scioto County health officials are reporting the highest one-day COVID case numbers since the pandemic started.

On Friday, the county announced 217 new cases. Health officials said the community transmission level is still considered high.

A little more than 38% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated. There were1,548 active cases as of Friday.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 9,258 total cases and 7,603 recoveries.

There have been 107 deaths.

