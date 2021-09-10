Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinated school employees in Kentucky to be given $100

By Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s education department will use up to $8.8 million in federal pandemic relief funding to reward school employees with a one-time $100 payment for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The department says the money will be used to reimburse Kentucky school districts choosing to offer the incentive to employees who get fully vaccinated.

The department said Friday that all full- and part-time public school district employees are eligible.

The incentive applies to employees already vaccinated as well as those who receive full vaccinations by Dec. 1.

The department says there’s enough funding to reimburse districts for payments to about 88,000 employees.

