Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 24, 532 active cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 2,379 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with 18 additional COVID-related deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Pleasants County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Lewis County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.

As of Friday, there have been 3,544,131 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 205,783 total cases and 3,207 deaths.

24,532 case of COVID-19 are considered active in the state and 1,514 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported to the DHHR.

The daily positivity rate is sitting at 11.64 percent.

43 counites are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

As of September 10, 816 West Virginians have been hospitalized by COVID-19, 250 have been admitted into the ICU and 151 are on a ventilator.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

So far, 178,044 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

73 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 59 percent has received both shots.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­:  Barbour (2,133), Berkeley (15,147), Boone (2,673), Braxton (1,420), Brooke (2,560), Cabell (11,411), Calhoun (696), Clay (851), Doddridge (857), Fayette (4,545), Gilmer (1,066), Grant (1,613), Greenbrier (3,784), Hampshire (2,345), Hancock (3,210), Hardy (1,924), Harrison (7,723), Jackson (2,784), Jefferson (5,582), Kanawha (19,268), Lewis (2,000), Lincoln (2,040), Logan (4,161), Marion (5,741), Marshall (4,309), Mason (2,760), McDowell (2,086), Mercer (6,593), Mineral (3,549), Mingo (3,529), Monongalia (10,737), Monroe (1,693), Morgan (1,553), Nicholas (2,582), Ohio (5,099), Pendleton (913), Pleasants (1,137), Pocahontas (870), Preston (3,532), Putnam (6,685), Raleigh (8,919), Randolph (4,005), Ritchie (1,007), Roane (970), Summers (1,081), Taylor (1,651), Tucker (762), Tyler (1,051), Upshur (3,026), Wayne (4,123), Webster (799), Wetzel (1,935), Wirt (592), Wood (9,977), Wyoming (2,724).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Woman’s body discovered inside apartment; police investigating as homicide
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
A few hundred thousand people bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Additional prize winners announced in second round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Name of woman found dead inside Huntington apartment released
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
City crews repave surface of Etna Street Park
City crews repave surface of Etna Street Park
West Virginia National Guard participates in march to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
West Virginia National Guard participates in march to commemorate 9/11 anniversary