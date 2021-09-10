COVID-19 W.Va. | 24, 532 active cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 2,379 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with 18 additional COVID-related deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Pleasants County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Lewis County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.

As of Friday, there have been 3,544,131 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 205,783 total cases and 3,207 deaths.

24,532 case of COVID-19 are considered active in the state and 1,514 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported to the DHHR.

The daily positivity rate is sitting at 11.64 percent.

43 counites are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As of September 10, 816 West Virginians have been hospitalized by COVID-19, 250 have been admitted into the ICU and 151 are on a ventilator.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

So far, 178,044 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

73 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 59 percent has received both shots.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,133), Berkeley (15,147), Boone (2,673), Braxton (1,420), Brooke (2,560), Cabell (11,411), Calhoun (696), Clay (851), Doddridge (857), Fayette (4,545), Gilmer (1,066), Grant (1,613), Greenbrier (3,784), Hampshire (2,345), Hancock (3,210), Hardy (1,924), Harrison (7,723), Jackson (2,784), Jefferson (5,582), Kanawha (19,268), Lewis (2,000), Lincoln (2,040), Logan (4,161), Marion (5,741), Marshall (4,309), Mason (2,760), McDowell (2,086), Mercer (6,593), Mineral (3,549), Mingo (3,529), Monongalia (10,737), Monroe (1,693), Morgan (1,553), Nicholas (2,582), Ohio (5,099), Pendleton (913), Pleasants (1,137), Pocahontas (870), Preston (3,532), Putnam (6,685), Raleigh (8,919), Randolph (4,005), Ritchie (1,007), Roane (970), Summers (1,081), Taylor (1,651), Tucker (762), Tyler (1,051), Upshur (3,026), Wayne (4,123), Webster (799), Wetzel (1,935), Wirt (592), Wood (9,977), Wyoming (2,724).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.