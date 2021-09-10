Crews battle fifth house fire deemed arson in three days

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fifth vacant home has caught fire on Charleston’s West Side within the span of three days.

Charleston firefighters say all five were set on purpose.

This one happened on the 1600 block of Chandler Dr. around 2:30 Friday morning.

Firefighters say no one was living in the home because it was being remodeled.

It’s still unclear how badly the home was damaged.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on the five arsons on Charleston’s West Side, you’re asked to contact the Charleston Fire Department.

