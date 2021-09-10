Advertisement

Governors voice concerns against federal vaccine mandate

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice voiced his opposition toward President Biden’s vaccine mandate during a news conference on Friday.

Justice said he believes Biden overstepped.

On Thursday, Biden announced all federal workers and contractors must get vaccinated, with limited exceptions. He also said private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly. Employers must provide paid time off for vaccination.

“If an XYZ company out there decides in their mind they want all their employees to be vaccinated, and it’s the private business decision to do that, more power to them. But to tell that business or businesses they have to do it, we don’t have the business to do that,” Justice said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also voiced his concerns at a press event on Friday.

“I think the president made a mistake, and I say that because I think with the president’s order which would compel businesses, compel hospitals to require everybody to be vaccinated ... We want them to be vaccinated, we want them to follow the science, but this is an individual decision,” DeWine said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’s still working to figure out the details of the ruling.

WSAZ reached out to OSHA to confirm several details of the vaccine mandate.

A spokesperson for OSHA said they haven’t determined a date of when the mandate will go into effect or who will pay for unvaccinated employee’s weekly testing.

To read the mandate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Woman’s body discovered inside apartment; police investigating as homicide
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
A few hundred thousand people bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright Patterson Air Force base

Latest News

Ky. lawmakers end statewide mask mandate for schools
Ky. lawmakers end statewide mask mandate, leaves school districts in control
Ky. lawmakers end statewide mask mandate, leaves school districts in control
Ky. lawmakers end statewide mask mandate, leaves school districts in control
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family
Humane officers respond to dozens of calls amid being short-staffed
Humane officers respond to dozens of calls amid being short-staffed