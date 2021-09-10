Advertisement

Hecostix with Coach Chris

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Athlete’s are always in search of training to sharpen their competitive edge. Personal Training clients and group exercise class participants are always game for a new tool to challenge their abilities! Coach Chris is back in the house to introduce you to his latest discovery, Hecostix, the revolutionary hand-eye coordination trainer that is a test of both your reaction and information processing!

