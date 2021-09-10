Humane officers respond to dozens of calls amid being short-staffed

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From catching wild pigs running through a neighborhood to responding to severely injured animals, Jon Rutherford, who has been a humane officer with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter for three years, says there’s always a risk factor.

“We literally have no clue what’s going on around that side of the building or anything,” Rutherford said.

Receiving anywhere from 15 to 30 calls a day or more, Rutherford says keeping up with all of them is a challenge.

“Impossible to get to all the calls today,” Rutherford said.

Along with a lack of funding, only two humane officers cover all of Cabell and Wayne counties.

“They [callers] expect us to be there immediately,” Rutherford said.

It results in an obstacle that puts a majority of those calls on hold.

“Roughly boils down to 1,000 square miles … you got calls that are two, two-and-a-half hours away from each other,” Rutherford said.

So, he and his partner are forced to prioritize emergency calls that deal with an animal that may be suffering or causing danger in a community.

“We actually alternate being on call a week at a time for after-hour emergencies,” Rutherford said. “There’s only two of us. We can only do so much with two people.”

However, they still make their way to respond to non-emergency calls.

“We don’t want to pick any animal over another, but we do have to try to look at what the most serious is, and all animals do matter,” Rutherford said.

At the end of the day, Rutherford asks the public for patience -- as two officers work around the clock to make sure animals are safe throughout Cabell and Wayne counties.

Since animal control heavily relies on donations, anyone who wants to donate can do so through this website here.

