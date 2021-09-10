Kanawha Charleston Health Dept. requests $1 million for antibody treatment center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Health Director, Dr. Sherri Young, with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department sent a letter to the DHHR requesting emergency state funding Wednesday.

Dr. Young said the funding will go towards an antibody treatment center for COVID positive patients at the health department.

“The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department stands ready and willing in relieving some of that burden from our area hospitals by establishing this mAb clinic,” said Dr. Young in the letter.

She said the clinic will need funding for supplies, contractual costs and about 11-14 additional staff. Additionally, the funding will cover expenses for a year.

Eventually, the clinic hopes to do about 36 antibody infusions each day, but Dr. Young said initially they plan to start with about six infusions a day.

“We acknowledge the fact that they have 54 other counties to take care of and we are to build this off the ground,” said Dr. Young in an interview. “This is the first request and if they can’t meet the request we will look for additional funding sources but a lot of times those come in later.”

If the funding is granted, the health department hopes to have the center running in about a week.

Dr. Young said Wednesday the Mountain State leads the nation in the acceleration of new cases.

“This statistic is alarming and poses a severe danger to our already overly-burdened healthcare system,” said Dr. Young in the letter.

The treatments are given to patients who test positive with COVID, have had the virus for less than 10 or have a doctor’s referral.

In order to build the center at the department, Dr. Young said they will be repurposing rooms.

This is a developing story, WSAZ will reach back out to the Kanawha Charleston Health Department for an updated.

