Ky. lawmakers end statewide mask mandate, leaves school districts in control

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s special session wrapped up Thursday night, and lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes to pass Senate Bill 1.

The bill leaves mask mandates up to local school districts, taking away the mandate from the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Our true belief is, right now Kentucky is in a very dangerous location. Where the mask mandate stands, we need to have it to keep our kids and staff and facility safe,” said Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea.

Moresea says Greenup County Schools will keep the mask mandate in place for now, and the mandate will be based on the color system in Kentucky and the incidence rate.

Superintendent Dr. Sean Horne with Russell Independent Schools says his district is also keeping masking in place, as he says it decreases quarantines.

“If we took masks completely off the table, strictly indoors as not an option and essentially the quarantines and everything that’s related to COVID, it’s not going to go away,” Horne said. “We’ve had a pretty large number of kids quarantine and returned and vice-versa. Without wearing masks indoors, that number of quarantined would double.”

The bill is also waving the requirement of 170 instructional hours. Instead, it will change to 1,062 instructional hours.

“This allows you to add a little bit more time to the end of your day, so you still get the same instructional hours,” Moresea said. “It makes your calendar a little bit more flexible so that the kids can still get the same amount of instruction, but maybe not make them come to school every day for it. They can stay a little later or come a little earlier.”

Under Kentucky state law, schools only receive 10 NTI days per year. Using them requires a full district shutdown.

The bill is not adding more NTI days, but it is creating 20 temporary remote instruction days. These days can be used for a specific class, grade or school. This means the whole district does not need to shut down for a COVID outbreak.

“I think that flexibility is paramount. I really do it allows a lot of options for superintendents across the state,” said Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett. “Right now, it’s tough. We’re all experiencing staffing shortages and kids being out in either quarantine or testing positive. The option to be able to close just one school without closing the entire district would have a huge impact for us. A huge positive impact for us and for parents.”

These days allow districts to not pile on days at the end of the school year.

“We have found when kids are in school in June and late June, we have a high absentee rate because parents have planned vacations,” Moresea said. “We just have better growth from our students if we have them in school and everything finished up by June.”

The bill will also require local health departments to create a test-to-stay program. Students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at school can be tested each morning before class instead of quarantining.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.