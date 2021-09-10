Advertisement

Lawmakers rally around health care workers at West Virginia Capitol

State Sen. Amy Grady spearheaded the event, saying lawmakers wanted to show health care workers...
State Sen. Amy Grady spearheaded the event, saying lawmakers wanted to show health care workers they "care, we appreciate them, support them and that we are listening to their concerns."(WSAZ)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia lawmakers rallied around health care workers Thursday evening to show support, as they continue to battle the pandemic on the front lines.

Several state senators and delegates were in attendance and heard concerns from health care workers.

In one picture sent to WSAZ of the rally, some health care workers can be seen holding a sign that states in part, “Stop the mandate!”

State Sen. Amy Grady spearheaded the event, and though she did not advertise the rally as anything in particular other than support, she said lawmakers are taking into consideration some of the issues brought up by health care workers, such as opposing a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Body discovered inside apartment, police investigating as homicide
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash

Latest News

Robbie Toney is charged with eight counts of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter.
Man charged with sending explicit videos to 10-year-old girl
New traffic pattern underway for U.S. 35 in Putnam County
New traffic pattern underway for U.S. 35 in Putnam County
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Vacant building enforcement to require buildings be registered with city
Vacant building enforcement to require buildings be registered with city