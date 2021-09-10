Lawmakers rally around health care workers at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia lawmakers rallied around health care workers Thursday evening to show support, as they continue to battle the pandemic on the front lines.

Several state senators and delegates were in attendance and heard concerns from health care workers.

In one picture sent to WSAZ of the rally, some health care workers can be seen holding a sign that states in part, “Stop the mandate!”

State Sen. Amy Grady spearheaded the event, and though she did not advertise the rally as anything in particular other than support, she said lawmakers are taking into consideration some of the issues brought up by health care workers, such as opposing a vaccine.

