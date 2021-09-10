Man charged with sending explicit videos to 10-year-old girl

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces charges in connection with allegedly sending sexually explicit videos of himself to a 10-year-old girl, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the suspect, Robbie Toney, was arrested Thursday. Investigators say he made about eight inappropriate videos that he sent to the girl through a social media site. They said the alleged activity happened from June 2021 to September 2021.

Toney is charged with eight counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter. He was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Investigators say Toney confessed to the alleged activity.

His bond amount wasn’t immediately available late Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.