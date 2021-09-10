Marching to remember 9/11

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday morning, members of the National Guard and other military branches held rucksack marches to remember the fallen heroes from 20 years ago.

These marches happened in Charleston and St. Albans. Service members donned full battle packs for a 6-mile walk or run. They started at the state Capitol and ended the run at Magic Island.

It was their way to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

“It is something that our nation is never going to forget ... and the only shining moment after 9/11 in the midst of a tragedy was that America came together,” Maj. Holli Nelson with the West Virginia National Guard said.

