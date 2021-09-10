Advertisement

McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?

If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses.

But the chain won’t confirm that.

It tells USA Today that Grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that’s just a weird purple blob.

The McDonald’s social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They’ve updated the company’s Twitter profile to say, “Grimace is a close personal friend of mine.”

In a tweet, the social media team lamented that people always ask what Grimace is – and not how he is.

