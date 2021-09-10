Advertisement

Mrs. W.Va. to head to Nationals in November

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

From Social Worker to Mrs. West Virginia, Cydney Fields is on a mission to educate others around Domestic Violence Awareness and Child Abuse Awareness.

As a daughter of West Virginia, Cydney is passionate about connecting with all individuals who call these Appalachian Mountains home while also setting her sights on Mrs. America in November.

