Name of woman found dead inside Huntington apartment released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have released the name of the woman they found dead inside of an apartment Thursday morning when called out to conduct a welfare check.

Huntington Police say they discovered Christie Dean, 45, of Huntington dead inside her apartment in the 500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10:00 a.m.

Police say evidence at the scene indicates she had been shot.

Detectives are following up on multiple leads, but encourage anyone with information regarding Dean’s death to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1009, or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Woman's body discovered inside apartment; police investigating as homicide

