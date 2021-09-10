Pike County Schools to remain masked as county remains in red

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Board of Education is discussing its plans of protection as in-person classes resume Monday.

The district previously canceled classes due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, and is now returning to in-person classes, with an all-virtual option for every student Kindergarten through grade 12.

“We’re trying to keep our kids safe, number one, here in Pike County. I mean, certainly our number one priority is to educate them. But we want our kids to be kept safe,” said Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins.

Adkins said masks will be required for students, teachers, and visitors when the county is in red or orange zones, with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. However, once the county is in the yellow or green zone the requirement will shift to a recommendation.

“As long as our numbers are as high as they are, we have to try to respect the safety of others,” he said.

Adkins said the Board of Education has not yet voted on the new rules, but this is the current situation and he believes it will be supported by the board.

