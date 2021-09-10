Advertisement

Remembering Huntington native Paul Ambrose

By Amanda Barren
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At 32 years old, Dr. Paul Ambrose had a resume that rivaled someone more than twice his age.

The young doctor attended prestigious universities, worked with the United States Surgeon General and was dedicating his life to make sure that others were healthy, and happy.

On September 11, 2001 he was on a fated American Airlines flight.

Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.

Even though he died that day, his memory and the work that was so important to him lives on.

The Paul Ambrose Trail for Health or PATH is a walking, running, biking trail that runs about 20 miles through Huntington and the surrounding area.

An endowed fund in his name also helps to fund a trip for medical students at his alma mater Marshall University. It allows them to travel to Honduras to provide medical care.

