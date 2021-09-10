Remembering Parkersburg native Mary Lou Hague

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On September 11, 2001, Mary Lou Hague was a young woman from Parkersburg, West Virginia -- living her dream in New York City.

She did her work as a financial analyst from the 89th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

After the first plane hit, she called her mother Liza Adams. She told her she was leaving the building and would call her later.

That call never came.

In the years that have passed, Mary Lou has been honored annually at her alma mater Parkersburg High School. The sports and arts complex there bears her name.

Scholarships have also been given in her memory.

