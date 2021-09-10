Sun splashed weekend preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -So far September has been quite changeable with several days of warm sun interspersed with a few waves of showers. Rainfall accumulations have been modest for some but quite profound for others (take Clay and Braxton flash flooding on the first of the month). All that under the backdrop of the start of the traditional dry season in Appalachia. Now comes word that the amount of rain that falls the next 7-10 days will be scant at best. Good news for the fall harvest and hay cut on the farm and for festival goers and football fans.

Friday will dawn with patchy dense fog with temperatures in the cool 50s (40s in the high country). The fog will burn away in time for a Top 10 Friday as wall tow all sun takes over. Afternoon highs under the B and B, blue and breezy, blanket will come up just shy of 80 officially (though downtown where we live, work and play will likely hit 80). Friday night football and concerts are in grand shape as temperatures fall back into the 60s after dark.

The weekend looks sunny and warm to start then hot to finish as highs hit the low 80s on Saturday then upper 80s Sunday (downtown at 90).

Now next week looks see a new heat wave build and this one can last well into the flowing week as daily highs make a run at 90 with prospects for rain slim (best chance Wednesday).

So load up with SPF 30 this weekend whether tailgating at the Joan or Milan Puskar and by all means keep the pool open as long as you can!

