Advertisement

Sun splashed weekend preview

Top 10 spree ushers in long dry spell
Biker enjoying the outdoors
Biker enjoying the outdoors(Natasha Lynn)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -So far September has been quite changeable with several days of warm sun interspersed with a few waves of showers. Rainfall accumulations have been modest for some but quite profound for others (take Clay and Braxton flash flooding on the first of the month). All that under the backdrop of the start of the traditional dry season in Appalachia. Now comes word that the amount of rain that falls the next 7-10 days will be scant at best. Good news for the fall harvest and hay cut on the farm and for festival goers and football fans.

Friday will dawn with patchy dense fog with temperatures in the cool 50s (40s in the high country). The fog will burn away in time for a Top 10 Friday as wall tow all sun takes over. Afternoon highs under the B and B, blue and breezy, blanket will come up just shy of 80 officially (though downtown where we live, work and play will likely hit 80). Friday night football and concerts are in grand shape as temperatures fall back into the 60s after dark.

The weekend looks sunny and warm to start then hot to finish as highs hit the low 80s on Saturday then upper 80s Sunday (downtown at 90).

Now next week looks see a new heat wave build and this one can last well into the flowing week as daily highs make a run at 90 with prospects for rain slim (best chance Wednesday).

So load up with SPF 30 this weekend whether tailgating at the Joan or Milan Puskar and by all means keep the pool open as long as you can!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Body discovered inside apartment, police investigating as homicide
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, September 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Transitioning To Greatness
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, September 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Passing Showers For Part Of The Day
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast