TRAFFIC ALERT | Lane of I-64 to close for guardrail repairs Friday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officials are reminding drivers of a temporary lane closure that will begin Friday evening along I-64 East.

Crews will be working to put up a new guardrail between the 29th Street and Merritts Creek exits of the interstate in the Huntington/Barboursville area.

The repairs follow an accident on September 2 involving a tractor-trailer that closed the section of I-64 for nearly 24 hours.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 42,000 pounds of apples that spilled when the tractor rolled over into the guardrail.

I-64 East reopens 24 hours after apple truck crash

Officials say the right lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Crews expected the work to be done by 6 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.