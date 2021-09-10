Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT | Lane of I-64 to close for guardrail repairs Friday

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officials are reminding drivers of a temporary lane closure that will begin Friday evening along I-64 East.

Crews will be working to put up a new guardrail between the 29th Street and Merritts Creek exits of the interstate in the Huntington/Barboursville area.

The repairs follow an accident on September 2 involving a tractor-trailer that closed the section of I-64 for nearly 24 hours.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 42,000 pounds of apples that spilled when the tractor rolled over into the guardrail.

I-64 East reopens 24 hours after apple truck crash

Officials say the right lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Crews expected the work to be done by 6 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Woman’s body discovered inside apartment; police investigating as homicide
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
A few hundred thousand people bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright Patterson Air Force base

Latest News

That's a Wrap! | Sept. 10
That’s a Wrap! | Sept. 10
Overdose & Suicide Awareness Walk in Portsmouth
Overdose & Suicide Awareness Walk in Portsmouth
Andy shares your weather photos | Sept. 10
Andy shares your weather photos | Sept. 10
King Coal Festival
King Coal Festival