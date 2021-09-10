Advertisement

Vacant building enforcement to require buildings be registered with city

By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Many vacant buildings and vacant houses in Portsmouth have seen better days.

“There’s buildings that windows just fall out. And that poses a safety issue for pedestrians,” said City Councilman Edwin Martell.

Martell says some of these buildings have sat vacant for years ... and have dilapidated over that time.

“An issue with blight is one thing and then we’re dealing with issues of break-ins, arson, we’re dealing with animals,” Martell said.

Under a new enforcement program, owners of vacant buildings will have to register their properties with the city engineer’s office.

“We’ll start and maintain a registry of properties,” said City Engineer Nathan Prosch.

Prosch says they’ll start conducting inspections of those places and it will be a lot of work for his staff. He is trying to assemble more people for the job.

“My first priority is getting an inspector. Right now, I just don’t have the bodies,” Prosch said.

After those inspections start, property owners will be expected to keep their buildings up to code. If they fail to do that, fines will be coming their way.

“Making sure that the building is safe, or the property is safe, well maintained. Making sure that the grass is cut. Making sure that the front porch isn’t caved in,” Martell said.

When it comes to commercial properties, Martell wants them to be appealing to outside investors who may want to move their business into the city.

“This was just one way to encourage people to do what’s right,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Body discovered inside apartment, police investigating as homicide
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Students will have to return to in-person learning beginning Sept. 20.
Portsmouth City School students to learn virtually for one week after hundreds of absences
Terry Wright remembers watching the 9/11 terror attacks on TV before rushing to volunteer in...
Ground Zero volunteer recalls working after 9/11