Advertisement

Virtual 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony

The ceremony will premiere at 11:00 a.m. and will be available on Gov. Justice’s social media...
The ceremony will premiere at 11:00 a.m. and will be available on Gov. Justice’s social media channels(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va. (WSAZ) - A virtual September 11th 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony will be broadcast Saturday morning, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

The ceremony will premiere at 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcast by the West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

It will also be available on Gov. Justice’s Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Gov. Justice also announced he is signing a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout all of West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Sept. 11, 2021 – to honor the memory of the Americans lost on 9/11 and to pay tribute to all of the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our nation’s freedom.

The Governor has also issued a proclamation, officially declaring Sept. 11, 2021, as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia.

This observance, held on the second Saturday of each September, celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of first responders in West Virginia; including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers and 911 telecommunicators.

This year’s Heroes Day happens to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. A special Heroes Day celebration will be held this Saturday at the Ritchie County 4H Grounds just outside of Harrisville.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Woman’s body discovered inside apartment; police investigating as homicide
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
A few hundred thousand people bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright Patterson Air Force base

Latest News

Fans can expect to see several changes to the gameday experience in the first season for new...
Gameday changes to be featured at Marshall football home opener
Remembering Mary Lou Hague
Remembering Parkersburg native Mary Lou Hague
Remembering Mary Lou Hague
Remembering Mary Lou Hague
Mr. V and Son's is named in a civil lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General earlier...
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kanawha City car lot
Accused Capitol rioter from West Virginia back in court