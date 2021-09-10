Virtual 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony

W.Va. (WSAZ) - A virtual September 11th 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony will be broadcast Saturday morning, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

The ceremony will premiere at 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcast by the West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

It will also be available on Gov. Justice’s Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Gov. Justice also announced he is signing a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout all of West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Sept. 11, 2021 – to honor the memory of the Americans lost on 9/11 and to pay tribute to all of the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our nation’s freedom.

The Governor has also issued a proclamation, officially declaring Sept. 11, 2021, as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia.

This observance, held on the second Saturday of each September, celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of first responders in West Virginia; including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers and 911 telecommunicators.

This year’s Heroes Day happens to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. A special Heroes Day celebration will be held this Saturday at the Ritchie County 4H Grounds just outside of Harrisville.

