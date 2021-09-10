Advertisement

Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family

FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her arraignment in Waverly, Ohio on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Wagner, her husband and sons are charged in the 2016 Rhoden family shootings.(Source: Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WSAZ) — An Ohio woman has become the second person from her family to admit to a role in the killings of eight people from another family.

Fifty-year-old Angela Wagner pleaded guilty Friday in southern Ohio’s Pike County to helping plan a shocking crime prosecutors say stemmed from a dispute over custody of her granddaughter.

Prosecutors dropped aggravated murder charges, and she agreed to testify against other defendants.

Her husband and their two adult sons also were charged in the 2016 slayings of members of the Rhoden family.

Her son Jake Wagner already pleaded guilty and agreed to testify to avoid a potential death sentence.

“Our society reveres mothers for taking care of their children and teaching them to do the right thing, even when it’s hard. But by actively plotting the murder of an entire family and encouraging her own kids to carry out the violence, Angela Wagner abjectly failed in her responsibilities,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost on Friday.

“I send my thanks to the dedicated special agents, forensic scientists and intelligence analysts at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation — at least 33 past and present by my office’s count — who have worked this case without ceasing since the start. Their work will continue until each of the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable,” Yost added.

