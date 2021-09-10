Advertisement

W.Va. Democratic Senators oppose special session on COVID-19

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Democratic Senate leaders said Thursday they’re against a special session to consider bills that would bar schools and businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or other measures.

Sen. Ron Stollings of Boone, who is also a physician, said the health care system is stretched.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Stollings, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin of Greenbrier and Sen. Richard Lindsay of Kanawha held a teleconference to show solidarity with Senate Republicans who they said are quietly opposed to holding a COVID-19 special session.

Baldwin says somebody has to “stand up for the right thing.”

Lindsay said he is astounded that some Republicans want to impose their will on businesses and schools

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Woman’s body discovered inside apartment; police investigating as homicide
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
A few hundred thousand people bought the three-year-deal. That deal will end in 2022.
Three-year WV Turnpike E-ZPass deal ending for 2022
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright Patterson Air Force base

Latest News

Hecostix with Coach Chris
Hecostix with Coach Chris
Mrs. W.Va. heads to Nationals in November
Mrs. W.Va. to head to Nationals in November
The health department requested emergency funding from the DHHR to start the center.
Kanawha Charleston Health Dept. requests $1 million for antibody treatment center
Hecostix with Coach Chris
Hecostix with Coach Chris
WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces