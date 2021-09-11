Crews battle fire in Westwood

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a structure fire in eastern Kentucky early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers say a call came in just before 8 a.m. for a full-involved structure fire along Hardeman Drive in Westwood.

Firefighters called in mutual aid from Flatwoods, Ironville and Summit to help knock down the flames.

Police at the scene told WSAZ the home was being renovated at the time of the blaze and no one was inside the house.

No word yet on a cause for the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.