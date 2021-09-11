Ducks beat Buckeyes

Advertisement

The Ohio State Buckeyes have failed in their quest to trademark 'The.'
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - For the second time since September of 2017, Ohio State has lost at home in September and once again it came against a top 15 team in college football. #12 Oregon won at the Horseshoe by a final of 35-28 over the #3 Buckeyes led by quarterback Anthony Brown’s 236 yards passing and the Ducks rushing attack totaled 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud had a monster day behind center where he threw for 484 yards and three touchdowns but a late fourth quarter interception was the clincher for Oregon in the win.

The last OSU loss this early in the year came against #5 Oklahoma back on September 9, 2017. Ohio State hosts Tulsa next Saturday.

