First Warning Forecast | Summery temperatures return this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The past few days have certainly felt more like fall after some crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons. However, since it is still summer for another week and a half, the season’s final days will definitely feel as such as temperatures turn much warmer through the upcoming week. Dry weather persists at the start of the week before rain chances creep back in towards the end.

Saturday evening sees some passing clouds but stays dry as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Expect a quiet Saturday night under a mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees. Fog will be spottier in nature compared to the past few nights.

Sunshine dominates again on Sunday, but some thick haze is likely as smoke is transported from western wildfires via the upper level jet stream. This is not anticipated to affect air quality as the smoke stays in the upper levels of the atmosphere and well above the surface, but visibility can be reduced. Afternoon temperatures turn quite a bit warmer, rising to the upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday stay generally sunny but turn hotter in the afternoons as high temperatures climb to near or at 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, particularly late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Scattered showers are in the forecast both Friday and Saturday under a continued partly cloudy sky. Expect high temperatures in the mid 80s both days.

