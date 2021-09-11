Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Sunny days continue as temperatures turn warmer

By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is smooth sailing into the weekend weather-wise as sunshine dominates with no rain in the forecast. The comfortable afternoons of Thursday and Friday and crisp mornings of Friday and Saturday are a sign that fall is not too far away - 11 days to be exact. However, the final days of summer will still feel like it as temperatures turn quite a bit warmer for the week ahead. In fact, afternoon temperatures are set to flirt with the 90-degree mark on several days. So, do not put away the summer wardrobe just yet!

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures have fallen to the low to mid 50s, some of the coolest readings of the season so far.

The afternoon sees plenty of sunshine, albeit hazy at times due to smoke from western wildfires in the upper levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures reach the low 80s. For all of the region’s football team’s home games, the weather almost cannot get better.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees. Fog will be spottier in nature.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but haze is likely to be much thicker as more smoke is transported from western wildfires. This is not anticipated to affect air quality as the smoke stays in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but visibility will certainly be reduced. Afternoon temperatures turn quite a bit warmer, rising to the upper 80s.

Monday through Thursday stay generally sunny but turn hotter in the afternoons as high temperatures climb to near or at 90 degrees.

The next opportunity for rain does not look to come until Friday when scattered showers are expected under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures lower slightly to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of woman found dead inside Huntington apartment released
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family
Robbie Toney is charged with eight counts of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter.
Man charged with sending explicit videos to 10-year-old girl
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright Patterson Air Force base
Scioto County health officials are reporting the highest one-day COVID case numbers since the...
County reporting highest one-day COVID case numbers of the pandemic

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 11
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 11
&amp;quot;Fun In The Sun&amp;quot; is a summer segment designed for kids with an outdoor focus...
Wonderful weather weather!
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 10th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Picture-Perfect Weekend
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 10th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast