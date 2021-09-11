First Warning Forecast | Sunny days continue as temperatures turn warmer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is smooth sailing into the weekend weather-wise as sunshine dominates with no rain in the forecast. The comfortable afternoons of Thursday and Friday and crisp mornings of Friday and Saturday are a sign that fall is not too far away - 11 days to be exact. However, the final days of summer will still feel like it as temperatures turn quite a bit warmer for the week ahead. In fact, afternoon temperatures are set to flirt with the 90-degree mark on several days. So, do not put away the summer wardrobe just yet!

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures have fallen to the low to mid 50s, some of the coolest readings of the season so far.

The afternoon sees plenty of sunshine, albeit hazy at times due to smoke from western wildfires in the upper levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures reach the low 80s. For all of the region’s football team’s home games, the weather almost cannot get better.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees. Fog will be spottier in nature.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but haze is likely to be much thicker as more smoke is transported from western wildfires. This is not anticipated to affect air quality as the smoke stays in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but visibility will certainly be reduced. Afternoon temperatures turn quite a bit warmer, rising to the upper 80s.

Monday through Thursday stay generally sunny but turn hotter in the afternoons as high temperatures climb to near or at 90 degrees.

The next opportunity for rain does not look to come until Friday when scattered showers are expected under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures lower slightly to the mid 80s.

