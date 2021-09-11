Gameday changes to begin at Marshall football home opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University football team is hosting its first home game of the year at 6:30 Saturday evening against North Carolina Central.

Fans can expect to see quite a few changes to the gameday experience in the first season for new head coach Charles Huff.

After ticket sales at Joan C. Edwards Stadium were limited in 2020 due to COVID-19, Herd home games this fall are once again allowed to be at full capacity.

“I expect a sold out crowd,” Coach Huff said.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 20th Street by the Stadium will be closed to through traffic.

A couple hours later at 2:30, a new pregame fan festival called Thunder Street will kick off, with music by country singer Dave Wilbert and food vendors.

The main two entrances to the west lot on 20th Street will stay open for those with parking passes.

After thumping Navy on the road last Saturday, Coach Huff is calling on fans to turn out and help create a special atmosphere.

“Just like the people who buy a ticket expect a good product on the field, we do our part,” Huff said. “The community and fan base has to do their part. If we’re going to take our next step as a program and be a national program, everybody has to do their part.”

Twentieth Street will be cleared and reopened to general traffic by halftime.

The new “DJ Herd That” will kick things off and be set up in the student section during the game.

Marshall sophomore Amanda Lane says she’s looking forward to seeing the new elements.

“I think it’s a cool opportunity,” she said. “It’ll bring a lot of students out that weren’t able to be out last year.”

