Hometown Hero | Connor Thompson Day recognizes child who helps others in foster care

By Sarah Sager
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Back to school can be stressful for anyone, but it’s especially hard for those who don’t have the basics.

A young boy in the Huntington area took his experience in foster care and turned it into doing good for other.

He’s now been recognized by city leaders for his actions.

Aug. 23, 2021, was officially declared Connor Thompson Day in the city of Huntington.

“I didn’t expect anything this big. I expected it just to be a little thing, but I’m glad it got this far,” Connor said.

To earn the honor, Connor worked to raise money for other children to have items they need, including backpacks, pencils, paper, and more.

“When I went through foster care, I had a rough time getting certain things I wanted. We had to reach out and see what was most needed. It was school supplies. I was really passionate about it. I wanted to help the people going through what I was going through,” said Connor.

Connor credits his mother and father for his inspiration to help others.

“He’s always had a big heart. He’s always coming up with big ideas, but never one this big. I think he’s capable of just about anything at this point,” said Keith Thompson, Connor’s father.

Connor says he doesn’t feel like a hero.

“The most part of it is that I get to see other people happy,” he said.

Now, people in Huntington can use Connor Thompson Day as a reminder to help where it is needed most.

“Connor Thompson, age 10 of Westmoreland, is a reminder of how great our community can be when we stop thinking solely of ourselves and trust our hearts to help our neighbors,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

Connor raised enough money to give out 80 different backpacks and more than 1,800 individual school supply items. The backpacks and supplies were given to children ages pre-kindergarten and up.

