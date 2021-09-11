Wonderful weather weather!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the middle weekend of September and the penultimate weekend of summer and unless you detest warm sunshine and Bermuda shorts weather then you will be pleased with the outcome weather-wise. While mornings will start with some early fog with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s, wall to wall sunshine will adorn our skies as temperatures soar back into the 80s (even hitting 90 downtown by Sunday afternoon. Since humidity levels will be held in check, the late season heat will be easily tolerable.

Looking ahead to next week lots of hot sunshine with an increase in humidity dirtying up the sky can be expected. This will spell a rise in haze levels rise in a stubbornly stagnant air mass. While the risk of a cooling shower or thunderstorm will increase by mid-late week, odds are against any rain at a large scale rendering the general forecast as hot and dry into next weekend.

So enjoy the warm and sunny days ahead and savor in the moment as perhaps the last hot spell of the summer season will be firmly entrenched.

