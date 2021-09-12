Advertisement

Dukes knock out Ohio

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio -- — Darius Perrantes passed for one touchdown and ran for another, the Duquesne defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining and the FCS Dukes defeated Ohio 28-26 on Saturday.

It was Duquesne’s first victory over an FBS opponent in program history.

After Duquesne (1-1) built a 28-20 lead on Brian Bruzdewicz’s 27-yard field goal with two minutes, 46 seconds remaining, Ohio (0-2) drove 67 yards, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kurtis Rourke to Ty Walton with nine seconds remaining. Rourke’s two-point pass was broken up by Tim Lowery.

Bruzdewicz kicked four field goals and the Dukes also scored on a safety. Perrantes completed 23 of 34 passes for 194 yards. His passing touchdown was a 3-yard hookup with Joey Isabella, giving the Dukes a 25-13 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Ohio responded with a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Rourke. He also completed 14 of 22 passes for 168 yards. The Dukes took 7:59 off the clock with a drive that ended with Bruzdewicz’s fourth field goal (in four tries) and their eight-point lead.

