MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue announced the death of Magoffin County Rescue Squad Captain Carter Conley Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the station said Conley died due to complications from COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his squad family,” said the Facebook post.

