Herd soccer beats BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – No. 10 Marshall men’s soccer grabs a 1-0 road win over the (RV) Bowling Green Falcons Saturday night as fifth-year senior Pedro Dolabella blasted home a shot with one minute and 33 seconds left in regulation.

The Thundering Herd improves to 3-1-1, while the Falcons suffer its first loss of the season at 2-1-1.

“Great win tonight,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “Bowling Green are tough and very well coached. They made us fight for everything. But credit to our lads, we kept digging and we stuck to the game plan very well. It’s Milo’s (Yosef) birthday today, so quite funny how he gave such a gift to Pedro to finish! That’s been two good performances on the road, and we’re very happy to get our first shut out of the season. Cooper (Blay) played well and was big for us dealing with crosses. Now back to Huntington to prepare for that team up north.”

The match was a physical battle from the first whistle to the final buzzer. In the first half, Marshall had four shots to Bowling Green’s two. The Falcons however did have one shot on goal that was saved by junior goalkeeper Cooper Blay. The Herd had three corner kicks to Bowling Green’s one but just could not convert.

The teams went in at the half scoreless.

The physicality did not relax in the second half as both teams kept battling for position. Marshall again outshot the Falcons 6-3, and both teams had just one shot one goal. The Herd had some opportunities on breakaways but just could find the back of the net. Redshirt junior Milo Yosef missed one high in the 63rd minute and then junior Joao Souza missed wide right in the 66th minute.

In the 83rd minute, Yosef had a header that just hit off the left post. Bowling Green turned up the pressure over the next few minutes to try and pressure Blay in his first outing with Marshall after transferring from South Florida over the summer. The Falcons lone shot on goal in the second half came in the 84th minute and was stopped by Blay, who finished with two saves.

The Herd then got a chance in the 89th minute, taking possession near midfield as Dolabella raced downfield. He passed off to Yosef on the right, who took the ball into the 18-yard box. Yosef then sent a pass back to Dolabella in the middle of the box who fired a blast to the near side, beating a diving keeper for the goal. For Dolabella it was his second goal of the season and 15th of his career. Yosef tallied his first assist of the year and the eighth of his career.

It was first goal that Logan Kowalczyk has given up this season.

Marshall’s defense held off the Falcons furious attempts to try and hit the equalizer, to hang on for the win. The Herd earned its first shutout of the 2021 season, and Blay picks up his first win playing for Marshall.

The Herd gets a little time before returning to the pitch on Friday, Sept. 17, against No. 5 West Virginia at home at Hoops Family Field.

