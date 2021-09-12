Advertisement

Police chase lands one in custody

Police lights
Police lights(WDBJ7)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is behind bars after leading police on a chase which damaged a police cruiser.

St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford says police were trying to pull a man over for a traffic violation which led to a pursuit. The driver, Joshua Roupe was driving a truck that was towing a trailer. Police say he was headed towards Charleston and eventually ended up going the wrong way down a street.

The officer noticed children in the street, so he put his vehicle in between the suspect and the kids. His actions prevented any injuries, but led to a police cruiser being damaged.

Roupe has been charged with improper registration, driving while license is revoked (DUI) and fleeing from officers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of woman found dead inside Huntington apartment released
Mr. V and Son's is named in a civil lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General earlier...
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kanawha City car lot
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family
Fans can expect to see several changes to the gameday experience in the first season for new...
Gameday changes to begin at Marshall football home opener
Governors voice concerns against federal vaccine mandate
Governors voice concerns against federal vaccine mandate

Latest News

wv lottery 9-11-2021
wv lottery 9-11-2021
Crews battle an early morning structure fire.
Crews battle fire in Westwood
wsaz
Johnson Central plays with coach in the hospital with COVID-19
Local first responders were awarded with plaques in recognition of the sacrifices they make on...
‘Never forget what those first responders did’: Pike County town honors 9/11 victims and local first responders