Police chase lands one in custody

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is behind bars after leading police on a chase which damaged a police cruiser.

St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford says police were trying to pull a man over for a traffic violation which led to a pursuit. The driver, Joshua Roupe was driving a truck that was towing a trailer. Police say he was headed towards Charleston and eventually ended up going the wrong way down a street.

The officer noticed children in the street, so he put his vehicle in between the suspect and the kids. His actions prevented any injuries, but led to a police cruiser being damaged.

Roupe has been charged with improper registration, driving while license is revoked (DUI) and fleeing from officers.

